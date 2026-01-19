Rutgers Football adds Tulsa transfer Edge Rusher J'Dan Burnett

Rutgers Football went into the offseason looking for several edge rushers in the Transfer Portal, and they landed one quickly in Toledo’s Malachi Davis, but today they landed another in Tulsa transfer J’Dan Burnett, sources confirm to The Knight Report.

The 6-foot, 250-pounds is a Fort Worth, Texas native and played his high school ball for Nolan Catholic, before going to Louisiana Tech from 2021-24 and Tulsa for the 2025 season.

Never miss breaking news or another TKR article again. Click HERE to sign up for The Knight Report’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters

Burnett spent one season with the Golden Hurricanes in 2025, where he only made five starts on the year. However he did appear in all 12 games and played in 30+ snaps in all of those games, while logging 28 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, a team-high 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble, while earning All-AAC second team.

During his time at LA Tech, went on to redshirt in his first season back in 2021. A year later, he appeared in all 12 games in 2022, while making one start. The season after that, Burnett started the first three games before suffering a season ending lower leg injury and was given a medical year. In 2024, he appeared in all 12 games with three starts at defensive end. Over this time, he finished with 54 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks for the Bulldogs.

Before college, Burnett was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 942 overall recruit and No. 91 linebacker in the 2021 cycle.

According to PFF, he posted a 79.1 overall defensive grade, 69.0 rushing defense grade, 80.9 tackling grade and a 84.7 pass rusher grade. Arguably his best game of the year came against Oklahoma State, where he had five pressures and a sack.

Burnett was also expected to visit Florida State tomorrow, but that visit is now cancelled. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.