Rutgers Football announces "A Walk to Believe" date

Rutgers Football announced the 16th annual “A Walk to Believe” will take place on Sat., Sept. 26, ahead of its game against Howard.

The event will take place at The Rutgers Boardwalk, and registration is open for $52 ($25 for season ticket holders and students).

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The Scarlet Knights have dominated the all-time matchup against Howard, holding a 6-0 record and outscoring it 160-46 in its last four games.

Rutgers’ last victory against the Bison came on Aug. 29, 2024, when Kyle Monangai ran for 165 yards and a touchdown to lead the 44-7 win.

More on the event can be found here.