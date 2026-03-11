Rutgers Football will begin spring practices on Friday, March 27th, but unlike previous years, there will be no Scarlet-White spring game this season, according to Head Coach Greg Schiano.

“It is in the best interest of our program,” Schiano told the media regarding the announcement.

This shouldn’t be too shocking, considering that 11 Power-Four teams, five of which were in the Big Ten Conference did not have spring games last year.

As for Rutgers, they are coming off an 5-7 season, which despite the 3-0 start to the year, ended on a rather bad note. The Scarlet Knights ended the season losing three of their last five, including two straight losses to Ohio State and Penn State the end the year.

Despite there not being a spring, there will still be plenty of storylines for the Scarlet Knights heading into the 2026 season and those storylines start on defense, where we saw a complete overhaul of the defensive coaching staff this offseason.

Head Coach Greg Schiano made the decision to make some serious moves on the defensive side of the ball, after Rutgers was one of the worst defenses in the country last season.

After a long search, Schiano went out and hired Travis Johansen, now former South Dakota Head Coach to be the program’s new Defensive Coordinator. He brought in several coaches that he is familiar with already, such as linebackers coach Elijah Hodge and cornerbacks coach Eric Finney, who’s also from South Dakota’s staff.

Along with Hodge and Finney, the program also added new rush ends coach Joe Woodley, as the two worked together at Grand View and added Woodley’s right hand man in Adam Cox, who will be the Scarlet Knights safeties coach. There was also a additionnot from Johansen’s tree in former Minnesota assistant Dennis Dottin-Carter, who will be Rutgers defensive line coach. The Scarlet Knights also shifted Luke Carrezola from assistant defensive line coach to defensive tackles coach and moved Charlie Noonan from that spot to STUDs (Nickels) coach.

Along with the coaching changes, there’s several position battles that will begin in the spring, including the most important position on the team in quarterback. Third year gunslinger AJ Surace will take on Boston College transfer Dylan Lonergan. Both were highly ranked recruits out of high school and will have a chance to show what they can do this spring, in a competition that could drag out into the summer and even potentially training camp.

With all that being said, set your clocks as the countdown to the return of Rutgers Football begins now.