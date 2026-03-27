Rutgers Football Running Backs coach Damiere Shaw adds new title

Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano announced on Friday that running backs coach Damiere Shaw has added a new title to his role, and he will now be the RBs coach / Associate Offensive Coordinator.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now

This isn’t too shocking as the Scarlet Knights running backs room has been arguably the team’s top position over the past few seasons. Rutgers Football is the only power conference program with a 1,200-yard rusher each of the past three seasons (2023-25), as Kyle Monangai (2023 – 1,262yds), Kyle Monangai (2024 – 1,279yds), and Antwan Raymond (2025 – 1,241yds)

On top of that, Shaw has coached three of the top eight rushing seasons by yards in program history and also he had a running back has been named either first or second team All-Big Ten each of the past three years.

The 31-year old Chester, Pennsylvania native is now entering his seventh season with the program and fourth with the running backs room. He was previously the Director of Player Development in 2020-21 and wide receivers in 2021 before moving to running backs.