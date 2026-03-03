2026 Rutgers Football Coaching Staff Salaries
Earlier in the offseason, Rutgers Football made the decision to let go of Co-Defensive Coordinators Robb Smith and Zach Sparber, along with defensive line coach Colin Ferrell.
The program also saw assistant coaches Julian Campenni (LA Chargers Asst. DL), David Rowe (Cincinnati DBs), and Vic Hall (Virginia Tech Nickels) all leave for new jobs. They also decided to not renew the contract of offensive line coach Pat Flaherty.
Head Coach Greg Schiano had his work cut out for him this offseason, as he went out and had to find several new assistant coaches and also shuffled around some of his current coaches as well, with Luke Carrezola being promoted to defensive tackles and Charlie Noonan moving to the STUDs.
With all that being said, we here at The Knight Report have decided to submit various open records requests to look into what those new faces and some of the returning coaches are set to earn this upcoming 2026 college football season.
- Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca: $1,950,000, expires February 2028
- Defensive Coordinator Travis Johansen: $1,300,000, expires February 2029
- Wide Receivers coach Dave Brock: $800,000, expires February 2028
- Running Backs coach Damiere Shaw: $600,000, expires February 2028
- Offensive Line coach Jim Turner: $500,000, expires February 2027
- Rush Ends coach Joe Woodley: $400,000, expires February 2028
- Defensive Line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter: $400,000, expires February 2028
- Tight Ends coach Scott Vallone: $325,000, expires February 2027
- STUDs coach Charlie Noonan: $275,000, expires February 2027
- Cornerbacks coach Eric Finney: $250,000, expires February 2028
- Safeties coach Adam Cox: $250,000, expires February 2028
- Defensive Tackles coach Luke Carrezola: TBD
