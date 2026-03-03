2026 Rutgers Football Coaching Staff Salaries

Earlier in the offseason, Rutgers Football made the decision to let go of Co-Defensive Coordinators Robb Smith and Zach Sparber, along with defensive line coach Colin Ferrell.

The program also saw assistant coaches Julian Campenni (LA Chargers Asst. DL), David Rowe (Cincinnati DBs), and Vic Hall (Virginia Tech Nickels) all leave for new jobs. They also decided to not renew the contract of offensive line coach Pat Flaherty.

Head Coach Greg Schiano had his work cut out for him this offseason, as he went out and had to find several new assistant coaches and also shuffled around some of his current coaches as well, with Luke Carrezola being promoted to defensive tackles and Charlie Noonan moving to the STUDs.

With all that being said, we here at The Knight Report have decided to submit various open records requests to look into what those new faces and some of the returning coaches are set to earn this upcoming 2026 college football season.