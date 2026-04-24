Rutgers Football WR Ben Black discusses new role with team

Ben Black prepares for his third season with Rutgers Football with a new role.

While KJ Duff is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver for the Scarlet Knights, one could make the case that Black presents himself as WR2 following Ian Strong’s transfer to California, and the mix of younger talent.

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Black discussed how spring training camp has been going and what he looks to improve on during the offseason.

“Spring’s been good, I feel like I’ve been improving every day at just getting better,” he said. “I’m more consistent with my hands, I feel like I have good hands, and once I learn how to use them in every situation, I’ll be great.”

Black appeared in all 12 games last season with three starts at wide receiver. He recorded eight receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown

“I feel like every time I get a rep, I’m getting better every day,” he said. “Every time I step out for practice, I’m just doing my best every rep and getting better.”

The Charlotte native discussed how he can take the next step and become one of the better receivers in the Big Ten.

“You have to have the same mindset every day,” he said. “You gotta go out and be the best player you can be. You can’t just have off days, you gotta go out and play your best, practice your best every day, and then show up in the game.”

Black and Duff have formed a bond since entering the program together, with Black feeling that Duff not only helps the team on the field, but also from a leadership standpoint.

“He’s been a great leader over the years,” Black said. “He came in the same class as me, so I just watched him improve and be successful. He had over 1,000 yards last year, so he’s learned a lot and done a lot. I’m able to ask him questions every day and get better off of him, and he’s able to teach me things.”

The junior also raved about some of the Scarlet Knights’ younger receivers, including freshmen Dyzier Carter and Elias Coke.

“I feel like Dyzier and Elias are great receivers,” he said. “They’re developing fast and have grown a lot since they got here. I feel like both of those guys are gonna be great.”