Rutgers Football OL Carter Kadow to enter Transfer Portal

Rutgers redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Carter Kadow took to social media on Thursday afternoon to announce his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Piscataway.

The 6-foot-7, 307-pound Middleton, Wisconsin native committed to the Scarlet Knights as a member of the 2024 recruiting class over offers from the likes of Eastern Michigan, Indiana, and Western Michigan.

In his first year at Rutgers, Kadow didn’t appear in any games and would go on to redshirt the 2024 season. This past season as a redshirt-freshman, Kadow didn’t appear in any games.

Kadow will have two years remaining to play elsewhere.