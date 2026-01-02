Skip to main content
Rutgers
Rutgers Football OL Carter Kadow to enter Transfer Portal

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Report 36 minutes ago

Rutgers redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Carter Kadow took to social media on Thursday afternoon to announce his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Piscataway.

The 6-foot-7, 307-pound Middleton, Wisconsin native committed to the Scarlet Knights as a member of the 2024 recruiting class over offers from the likes of Eastern Michigan, Indiana, and Western Michigan.

In his first year at Rutgers, Kadow didn’t appear in any games and would go on to redshirt the 2024 season. This past season as a redshirt-freshman, Kadow didn’t appear in any games.

Kadow will have two years remaining to play elsewhere.

POSITON / PLAYERYEAR(S) LEFTNEW TEAM
RB CJ Campbell1TBD
RB Samuel Brown V1TBD
WR Dane Pardridge2TBD
WR Ian Strong1TBD
IOL John Stone2TBD
IOL Zach Aamland2TBD
OT Carter Kadow3TBD
EDGE Jordan Walker1TBD
LB Talibi Kaba4TBD
LB Sam Robinson3TBD
CB Bo Mascoe2TBD
CB Renick Dorilas4TBD
CB Jacobie Henderson1TBD

