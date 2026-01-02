Rutgers Football OL Carter Kadow to enter Transfer Portal
Rutgers redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Carter Kadow took to social media on Thursday afternoon to announce his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Piscataway.
The 6-foot-7, 307-pound Middleton, Wisconsin native committed to the Scarlet Knights as a member of the 2024 recruiting class over offers from the likes of Eastern Michigan, Indiana, and Western Michigan.
In his first year at Rutgers, Kadow didn’t appear in any games and would go on to redshirt the 2024 season. This past season as a redshirt-freshman, Kadow didn’t appear in any games.
Kadow will have two years remaining to play elsewhere.
|POSITON / PLAYER
|YEAR(S) LEFT
|NEW TEAM
|RB CJ Campbell
|1
|TBD
|RB Samuel Brown V
|1
|TBD
|WR Dane Pardridge
|2
|TBD
|WR Ian Strong
|1
|TBD
|IOL John Stone
|2
|TBD
|IOL Zach Aamland
|2
|TBD
|OT Carter Kadow
|3
|TBD
|EDGE Jordan Walker
|1
|TBD
|LB Talibi Kaba
|4
|TBD
|LB Sam Robinson
|3
|TBD
|CB Bo Mascoe
|2
|TBD
|CB Renick Dorilas
|4
|TBD
|CB Jacobie Henderson
|1
|TBD
