Rutgers Football DE Djibril Abdou Rahman to enter the transfer portal

With the transfer portal in full swing, Rutgers Football has seen another piece of the defense depart.

Defensive end Djibril Abdou Rahman will enter the transfer portal following three seasons as a Scarlet Knight, a source confirmed to TKR. He had his strongest season on the Banks in 2025.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining after a redshirt year as a freshman.

Abdou Rahman’s career

Abdou Rahman enjoyed his best season as a rotational member of Rutgers’ defensive line in 2025, amid a historically struggling year on that side of the ball.

His stats may not jump off the page, as he finished with six tackles — one for loss — with a sack against Miami (OH). He played in ten games, also registering a quarterback hit, finishing seventh on the team with seven total pressures.

As a sophomore in 2024, he played in 11 games, registering four total tackles, including the first of his career against Howard in the season opener.

The Montreal native played in three games as a true freshman in 2023, making his collegiate debut against Wagner.

Abdou Rahman was one of the several Scarlet Knights to join the program from Canada, hailing from Montreal, similar to running back Antwan Raymond. The 6-foot-4, 257-pound lineman was also a two-time Big Ten All-Academic selection in 2024 and 2025.

“I always was the player I am, and I think I always believe that I can do this,” Abdou Rahman told TKR of his production jump prior to the season finale. “It’s just the role, the time had came, and it was time to go, my role grew. I don’t think that I became a different player. I think it’s just the opportunities came and I let them come to me.”