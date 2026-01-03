Skip to main content
Rutgers Football DT Darold DeNgohe to enter Transfer Portal

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary56 minutes agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Football has suffered another loss to the Transfer Portal, as defensive tackle Darold DeNgohe has become the latest player to announce his plans to leave, sources confirm to The Knight Report.

The 6-foot-2, 298-pound Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native returned back to the Northeast last offseason after spending the past two seasons with James Madison.

In his lone year at Rutgers, DeNgohe played in four games, while missing the remainder of the season with an injury.

Out of high school, DeNgohe was a pretty underrated recruit, as he was a low three-star and ranked the No. 208 defensive lineman and No. 38 prospect in Pennsylvania for the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

DeNgohe is now on the move again and looking for his third program, as he will have two years left to play elsewhere.

POSITON / PLAYERYEAR(S) LEFTNEW TEAM
RB CJ Campbell1TBD
RB Samuel Brown V1TBD
WR Dane Pardridge2TBD
WR Ian Strong1TBD
IOL John Stone2TBD
IOL Zach Aamland2TBD
OT Carter Kadow3TBD
EDGE Jordan Walker1TBD
DT Darold DeNgohe2TBD
LB Talibi Kaba4TBD
LB Sam Robinson3TBD
CB Bo Mascoe2TBD
CB Renick Dorilas4TBD
CB Jacobie Henderson1TBD

