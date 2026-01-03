Rutgers Football DT Darold DeNgohe to enter Transfer Portal

Rutgers Football has suffered another loss to the Transfer Portal, as defensive tackle Darold DeNgohe has become the latest player to announce his plans to leave, sources confirm to The Knight Report.

The 6-foot-2, 298-pound Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native returned back to the Northeast last offseason after spending the past two seasons with James Madison.

In his lone year at Rutgers, DeNgohe played in four games, while missing the remainder of the season with an injury.

Out of high school, DeNgohe was a pretty underrated recruit, as he was a low three-star and ranked the No. 208 defensive lineman and No. 38 prospect in Pennsylvania for the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

DeNgohe is now on the move again and looking for his third program, as he will have two years left to play elsewhere.