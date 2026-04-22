Future Rutgers Football Schedules
Rutgers Football has already figured out a couple of future out of conference games and the Big Ten has announced both the home and aways games for the next few seasons, as programs continue to fill out the remaining openings on future schedules.
We here at The Knight Report decided to make things easy for you and make this your one stop shop for all of the Scarlet Knights future opponents and the confirmed dates of said games. However it should be noted that the dates are subject to change, as they often do a few months prior to each season.
Check out the full list below!
2026 Rutgers Football Schedule
- September 5th, 2026: versus UMass
- September 12th, 2026: at Boston College
- September 19th, 2026: versus Howard
BIG TEN HOME GAMES: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC
BIG TEN AWAY GAMES: Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin
2027 Rutgers Football Schedule
- September 4th, 2027: versus Akron
- September 11th, 2027: versus Boston College
- September 18th, 2027: versus Long Island
BIG TEN HOME GAMES: Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Washington
BIG TEN AWAY GAMES: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, UCLA
2028 Rutgers Football Schedule
- September 2nd, 2028: versus Norfolk State
- September 9th, 2028: versus UConn
- September 16th, 2028: versus Kent State
BIG TEN HOME GAMES: Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue
BIG TEN AWAY GAMES: Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Ohio State, UCLA
2029 Rutgers Football Schedule
- September 8th, 2029: versus UConn
- September 15th, 2029: versus Central Michigan
- OPEN DATE
2030 Rutgers Football Schedule
- September 7th, 2030: at Temple
- September 14th, 2030: versus Kent State
- OPEN DATE
2031 Rutgers Football Schedule
- September 6th, 2031: versus Temple
- OPEN DATE
- OPEN DATE
2032 Rutgers Football Schedule
- September 11th, 2032: at Temple
- OPEN DATE
- OPEN DATE
2033 Rutgers Football Schedule
- September 10th, 2033: versus Temple
- OPEN DATE
- OPEN DATE
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel