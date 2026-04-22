Future Rutgers Football Schedules

Rutgers Football has already figured out a couple of future out of conference games and the Big Ten has announced both the home and aways games for the next few seasons, as programs continue to fill out the remaining openings on future schedules.

We here at The Knight Report decided to make things easy for you and make this your one stop shop for all of the Scarlet Knights future opponents and the confirmed dates of said games. However it should be noted that the dates are subject to change, as they often do a few months prior to each season.

Check out the full list below!

September 5th, 2026: versus UMass

versus September 12th, 2026: at Boston College

at September 19th, 2026: versus Howard

BIG TEN HOME GAMES: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC

BIG TEN AWAY GAMES: Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin

September 4th, 2027: versus Akron

versus September 11th, 2027: versus Boston College

versus September 18th, 2027: versus Long Island

BIG TEN HOME GAMES: Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Washington

BIG TEN AWAY GAMES: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, UCLA

September 2nd, 2028: versus Norfolk State

versus September 9th, 2028: versus UConn

versus September 16th, 2028: versus Kent State

BIG TEN HOME GAMES: Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue

BIG TEN AWAY GAMES: Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Ohio State, UCLA

September 8th, 2029: versus UConn

versus September 15th, 2029: versus Central Michigan

versus OPEN DATE

September 7th, 2030: at Temple

at September 14th, 2030: versus Kent State

versus OPEN DATE

September 6th, 2031: versus Temple

versus OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE

September 11th, 2032: at Temple

at OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE

September 10th, 2033: versus Temple

versus OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE

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