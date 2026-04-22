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Future Rutgers Football Schedules

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary2 hours agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Football has already figured out a couple of future out of conference games and the Big Ten has announced both the home and aways games for the next few seasons, as programs continue to fill out the remaining openings on future schedules.

We here at The Knight Report decided to make things easy for you and make this your one stop shop for all of the Scarlet Knights future opponents and the confirmed dates of said games. However it should be noted that the dates are subject to change, as they often do a few months prior to each season.

Check out the full list below!

2026 Rutgers Football Schedule

BIG TEN HOME GAMES: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC

BIG TEN AWAY GAMES: Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin

2027 Rutgers Football Schedule

BIG TEN HOME GAMES: Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Washington

BIG TEN AWAY GAMES: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, UCLA

2028 Rutgers Football Schedule

BIG TEN HOME GAMES: Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue

BIG TEN AWAY GAMES: Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Ohio State, UCLA

2029 Rutgers Football Schedule

2030 Rutgers Football Schedule

  • September 7th, 2030: at Temple
  • September 14th, 2030: versus Kent State
  • OPEN DATE

2031 Rutgers Football Schedule

  • September 6th, 2031: versus Temple
  • OPEN DATE
  • OPEN DATE

2032 Rutgers Football Schedule

  • September 11th, 2032: at Temple
  • OPEN DATE
  • OPEN DATE

2033 Rutgers Football Schedule

  • September 10th, 2033: versus Temple
  • OPEN DATE
  • OPEN DATE

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