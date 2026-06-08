Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano raises $200,000 at Charity Golf Outing

On Monday afternoon, Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano hosted his 20th annual Charity Golf Classic and the event raised $200,000 for several charitable foundations.

“It’s a blessing,” Greg Schiano told TKR. “I mean, I think to be able to help some really, really good charities that are dear to me and to my family, it’s really special. The guy who makes it all happen is Pat Morris, who just does an incredible job with it. I show up. That’s really what I do. He’s an incredible guy and he’s been doing it for a long time. He literally takes nothing for it. It’s just out of the goodness of his heart. I can’t thank him enough.”

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All of the funds from the event will be going to four different organizations: Chop4Change, Athletes in Action, the Robert E. “Bob” Mulcahy Football Scholarship Fund, and POVAT (Project One Vet @ A Time).

There were over 330 golfers that played in the Charity Golf Classic, located at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, for a day that included both a round of golf and an evening dinner reception.

Schiano on Chop4Change: “They do all kinds of things that I think it’s important, especially in the day and age now where it’s all NIL or revenue share and college football is becoming more professionalized. I think it’s really important that our guys don’t ever take for granted the blessings that they’ve had. There’s not many people that get to do what they get to do.”

Schiano on Athletes in Action: “Athletes in Action, which is in our building and working all the time with our players. I think it’s really, really cool.”

Schiano on the Bob Mulcahy Football Scholarship Fund: “I mean Bob is as good a human being as I’ve ever been around. No matter how dire the circumstances, no matter how dark it might seem, he had a classic line that he would leave. It didn’t matter what meeting. He’d say, keep smiling.

And when I think of Bob, that’s what I think about. He was just this kind of leader. You know, he was steady as she blows. And the thing about Bob, he was a great listener. He really would listen to what you were saying.”

Schiano on POVAT: “One veteran at a time, POVAT, which I think is really a special thing because it helps the people that defend our country.”