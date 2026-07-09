TKR announces Heisman as a Scarlet Knight: Road to Glory Challenge for College Football 27

On Thursday morning, the EA Sports College Football 27 video game has been released to the public and we here at The Knight Report have a fun little challenge with some very cool prizes for you that are getting ready to play the game.

TKR is running the Heisman As a Knight: Road to Glory Challenge. Fans all over the globe will have the opportunity to lead a Scarlet Knight to hoist the Heisman Trophy in Road to Glory mode.

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🎮EA Sports College football 27🎮



Welcome to The Knight Report / Rutgers Football Road to Glory Challenge 🏆



Heisman as a Scarlet Knight is here‼️



Entry Form: https://t.co/HC16g9tFBP pic.twitter.com/SnCDpnj1Nk — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) July 9, 2026

One (1) grand prize winner selected at random from all entry methods will receive two tickets to the upcoming Rutgers Football game versus USC later this Fall.

Second prize will earn a free one-year subscription to The Knight Report, the go to site for all the latest news and inside scoop on Rutgers Athletics.

To enter the contest, participants must….

Create a custom player in Road to Glory on CFB 27 using Rutgers football

Win the Heisman Trophy as a Scarlet Knight, and

Submit an entry via The Knight Report’s Google Form sheet here.

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