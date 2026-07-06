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Rutgers Football hitting a lot of different areas in assembling 2027 class

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Report
Richard O'Leary@On3Richie
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Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano. (Credit: Dale Young | USA TODAY Sports)

Rutgers Football has just about filled out its 2027 recruiting class, with 21 total commitments spanning nine states up and down the East Coast, a sign that the staff is willing to go wherever the best fits are for the program.

The states hit so far include Delaware, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

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Florida has long been fertile ground for Rutgers, with the staff regularly plucking talented athletes out of the Sunshine State during both of Greg Schiano’s tenures on the banks. New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania remain staples as well, but with more local kids looking to leave the area for college, the staff has clearly expanded its reach.

That expansion has been a hallmark of the program since Schiano’s return in 2020, with Rutgers pulling talent from 19 different states nationwide over the past six recruiting cycles. It’s partly a byproduct of a new era in college football, where position coaches now recruit their own rooms on a national level rather than sticking to one specific area or region.

Regional recruiting still happens, but it just isn’t the whole strategy anymore. The net has gotten wider, and it shows just how far Rutgers is willing to go to find the right fit and the right talent.

It’s an impressive start to a class that continues to climb the rankings, and one that’s reaching a lot of different corners of the country in the process.

PlayerPositionState
Jamar TaylorWRDelaware
Zane KericOTFlorida
Jeremiah JosephDTFlorida
Zion VilmaCBFlorida
Zion WatsonSFlorida
Dallas WardEDGEGeorgia
Dextavion ReeseSGeorgia
Isaiah AlvarezWRNew Jersey
Sydney PadillaTENew Jersey
Saleh AtariwaTENew York
Alijah JonesIOLNew York
James CocozzoIOLNew York
Trent ButtlesSNew York
Josiah SturdivantEDGENorth Carolina
Moses Poku-KankamLBNorth Carolina
Arnold MugerwaWRPennsylvania
Charles ButlerIOLPennsylvania
Jackson AlbrightOTPennsylvania
Trenton LynchRBSouth Carolina
Dennis Glenn Jr.DTSouth Carolina
Aaron SouthardOTVirginia

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