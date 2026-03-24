Rutgers Football involved with more than 20 recruits in 2028 Rivals300
The initial Rivals300 for the Class of 2028 was released on Monday, and there’s no shortage of potential Rutgers Football players, with the Scarlet Knights already recruiting more than 20 players who made the list.
This rankings update has showcased what might be New Jersey’s best recruiting class ever, with 13 players from the Garden State represented on the list. The state also has five players among the top 100 prospects nationally: CB Amiir Woodward (No. 9), CB Nasir Richardson (No. 12), LB Tahj Gray (No. 27), QB Lukas Prock (No. 57)) and WR Mekhi Parker (No. 80).
As of now, several of these prospects have already been to campus for a game this Fall or for the recent Junior Day visits in early March. Fans can check out the list of Rutgers prospects inside the Rivals300 below.
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Rutgers Prospects in 2028 Rivals300
- No. 7 EDGE Asher Ghioto (The Bolles School – FL)
- No. 9 CB Amiir Woodward (Bergen Catholic – NJ)
- No. 12 CB Nasir Richardson (Shabazz – NJ)
- No. 17 OL George Selvie (Sumner – FL)
- No. 26 CB Langston Pridgeon (Stone Bridge – VA)
- No. 27 LB Tahj Gray (St. Joe’s Regional – NJ)
- No. 45 DL Cam Toomey (Saratoga Springs – NY)
- No. 47 RB Tahmere Brown (Pennington School – NJ)
- No. 64 S Adrian Woodward (Bergen Catholic – NJ)
- No. 72 OT Toa Feinga (Herriman – UT)
- No. 75 EDGE Jackson Vaughn (Bergen Catholic – NJ)
- No. 81 CB Phoenix Evans (IMG Academy – FL)
- No. 86 LB Aiden Ezeiruaku (Williamstown – NJ)
- No. 98 EDGE Antonio Thomas Jr. (Carrollwood Day – FL)
- No. 124 LB Tysir Young (Middletown – DE)
- No. 134 DL Chase Foster II (IMG Academy – FL)
- No. 147 LB Liam Conlon (Catholic Memorial – MA)
- No. 160 WR Ramar Thomas (Catholic Memorial – MA)
- No. 170 WR David Forster (St. Joe’s Regional – NJ)
- No. 230 QB Lukas Prock (Hun School – NJ)
- No. 247 QB Trey Tagliaferri (Bergen Catholic – NJ)
- No. 250 S Kaden Golston (Stone Bridge – VA)
- No. 290 DL Zylen Little (Carrollwood Day – FL)
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