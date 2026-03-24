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Rutgers Football involved with more than 20 recruits in 2028 Rivals300

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary13 minutes agoOn3Richie

The initial Rivals300 for the Class of 2028 was released on Monday, and there’s no shortage of potential Rutgers Football players, with the Scarlet Knights already recruiting more than 20 players who made the list.

This rankings update has showcased what might be New Jersey’s best recruiting class ever, with 13 players from the Garden State represented on the list. The state also has five players among the top 100 prospects nationally: CB Amiir Woodward (No. 9), CB Nasir Richardson (No. 12), LB Tahj Gray (No. 27), QB Lukas Prock (No. 57)) and WR Mekhi Parker (No. 80).

As of now, several of these prospects have already been to campus for a game this Fall or for the recent Junior Day visits in early March. Fans can check out the list of Rutgers prospects inside the Rivals300 below.

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Rutgers Prospects in 2028 Rivals300


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