Rutgers Football involved with more than 25+ recruits in 2028 Rivals 300

The Rivals 300 rankings for the Class of 2028 was updates on Monday, and there’s no shortage of potential Rutgers Football players, with the Scarlet Knights already recruiting more than 20 players who made the list.

This rankings update has showcased what might be New Jersey’s best recruiting class ever, with 12 players from the Garden State represented on the list. The state also has four players among the top 100 prospects nationally: No. 10 DB Nasir Richardson, No. 28 LB Tahj Gray, No. 53 CB Amiir Woodward, and No. 86 WR Mekhi Parker.

As of now, several of these prospects have already been to campus for a game this past Fall, for a Junior Day visit, or a spring practice visit. Fans can check out the list of Rutgers prospects inside the Rivals 300 below.

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Rutgers Prospects in 2028 Rivals300

BOLD/ITALICIZED = Visited Campus