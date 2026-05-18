Rutgers Football involved with more than 25+ recruits in 2028 Rivals 300
The Rivals 300 rankings for the Class of 2028 was updates on Monday, and there’s no shortage of potential Rutgers Football players, with the Scarlet Knights already recruiting more than 20 players who made the list.
This rankings update has showcased what might be New Jersey’s best recruiting class ever, with 12 players from the Garden State represented on the list. The state also has four players among the top 100 prospects nationally: No. 10 DB Nasir Richardson, No. 28 LB Tahj Gray, No. 53 CB Amiir Woodward, and No. 86 WR Mekhi Parker.
As of now, several of these prospects have already been to campus for a game this past Fall, for a Junior Day visit, or a spring practice visit. Fans can check out the list of Rutgers prospects inside the Rivals 300 below.
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Rutgers Prospects in 2028 Rivals300
- No. 8 EDGE Asher Ghioto (The Bolles School – FL)
- No. 10 CB Nasir Richardson (Shabazz – NJ)
- No. 21 RB Kevin Hartsfield (Newton – GA)
- No. 22 EDGE Antonio Thomas Jr. (Carrollwood Day – FL)
- No. 28 LB Tahj Gray (St. Joe’s Regional – NJ)
- No. 50 Malachi Lee (Westfield – VA)
- No. 53 CB Amiir Woodward (Bergen Catholic – NJ)
- No. 55 QB Lukas Prock (Hun School – NJ)
- No. 75 EDGE Cam Toomey (Saratoga Springs – NY)
- No. 77 ATH Jaden Jones (Avonworth – PA)
- No. 86 WR Mekhi Parker (Winslow Township – NJ)
- No. 93 IOL George Selvie III (Sumner – FL)
- No. 104 CB Langston Pridgeon (Stone Bridge – VA)
- No. 110 QB Trey Tagliaferri (Bergen Catholic – NJ)
- No. 115 S Kaden Golston (Stone Bridge – VA)
- No. 121 RB Tahmere Brown (Pennington School – NJ)
- No. 122 IOL Bryce Smalls (Archbishop Spalding – MD)
- No. 123 LB Tysir Young (Middletown – DE)
- No. 144 OT Toa Feinga (Herriman – UT)
- No. 156 S Adrian Woodward (Bergen Catholic – NJ)
- No. 192 DL Zylen Little (Carrollwood Day – FL)
- No. 196 S DeNairo Girton Jr. (Great Mills – MD)
- No. 222 LB Liam Conlon (Catholic Memorial – MA)
- No. 230 EDGE Aiden Ezeiruaku (Williamstown – NJ)
- No. 237 DL Chase Foster II (IMG Academy – FL)
- No. 248 LB Skylar Alston (Cardinal Gibbons – NC)
- No. 275 CB Phoenix Evans (IMG Academy – FL)
- No. 288 ATH Christopha Alston (Friendship Collegiate – DC)
BOLD/ITALICIZED = Visited Campus
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