Rutgers
2026 Rutgers Football Junior Day brings Top Prospects to Campus: Photos

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary11 minutes agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Football played host to a long list of recruits on campus this past weekend for their first Junior Day of the 2026 calendar year and with that, a good amount of those prospects attend the basketball game.

Below is a few photos of the recruits and some of the coaches that were at the game.

