Rutgers Football WR KJ Duff talks season, future ahead

KJ Duff returned to Rutgers Football riding a wave of momentum.

Not only was he named an All-American honorable mention by Phil Steele, but he was also voted Second Team All-Big Ten by the coaches, media, Associated Press, and Phil Steele.

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Despite all of the personal accolades, Duff’s sole focus this spring was making sure he and the rest of the team got better each time they stepped onto the practice field.

“It was good to finish up this spring and play with a lot of new people,” Duff said. “From a leadership perspective, I’m just trying to get everyone up to speed and show them what it’s supposed to look like, how we practice here, because it’s different for a lot of people.”

Duff not only led the team with 60 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven receiving touchdowns last year, but he also became the seventh Scarlet Knight to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

The Riverhead, NY native was selected to the All-ECAC Offense, added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, and placed No. 52 in ESPN‘s top players of the 2025 season.

He explained how he can take his game to the next level.

“I’d say the small details,” Duff said. “It’s kind of just going through it microscopically and seeing which details I left out. I believe that would take me to the next step.”

Duff also discussed how he has taken on more of a leadership role in his junior season.

“I’d say it’s more of me going into my third year, it’s just my time now,” he said. “Coach Schiano likes to say, people who produce, people typically want to follow and be like them. Having the type of year I had last year, I came back into a role where I can influence others.”

Duff was recently ranked No. 18 in Pro Football Focus’s 2027 NFL Draft big board, and he is not shying away from those thoughts.

“I don’t try to think too far ahead, but that’s obviously the goal,” Duff said. “Everyone who plays football wants to make it to the next step, but I don’t want to look too far ahead.”

Duff will have a new signal caller this season, as AJ Surace and Dylan Lonergan battle it out for the starting role left behind by Athan Kaliakmanis.

He described what he has seen from both quarterbacks.

“They’ve been great about it,” Duff said. “Me being the guy that’s been here working with them, making them both feel comfortable, talking and watching film with them, that’s what we do when we go in for practice, to see where everybody is at mentally. It’s been great working with them, and I’m excited to keep working and moving forward.”

There was some trepidation from the scarlet faithful regarding Duff’s future with the team after Ian Strong announced he would be entering the transfer portal. However, Duff did not waste much time putting those fears to rest as he announced he would be returning one day later.

“Ian’s my best friend, so I already kind of knew what the plan was before it got announced,” he said. “It was sad to see him go, but he’s still my best friend, and we talk every day. It was kind of what I said all along though, I want to finish what I started and leave a legacy here.”

While Duff looks forward to sharing the field with several of Rutgers’ young receivers, one person who sticks out to him is Jourdin Houston, who was forced to miss all of last season due to an injury.

“He’s been great, I’ve loved playing with him out there,” Duff said regarding the Mark Mills Second Effort Award recipient. “He’s another guy who has come along great. Our receiver room as a whole, we’ve been trending up since the spring, so I want to carry that into the next phase.”

He also admitted that he does not envy the coaches when it comes to deciding who WR2 will be.

“That’s on the coaches to figure out, but I wouldn’t want to be them in that situation,” Duff said. “We’ve all been going upwards through the spring.”