Rutgers Football lands 2027 Florida defensive tackle Jeremiah Joseph

Rutgers Football has had a busy weekend building up the trenches.

The Scarlet Knights have landed a commitment from Florida native DL Jeremiah Joseph on Tuesday, following his May 29th Official Visit, he announced on social media. He becomes the second defensive lineman commit of the class, joining South Carolina native Dennis Glenn Jr.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive tackle from Ridge Community High School in Davenport, Florida, was a last-minute surprise visitor for the Scarlet Knights, as TKR was able to confirm his visit late Friday night.

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Joseph is relatively new to the game of football, as this past Fall was his first time ever playing organized football since he was previously a basketball player. On top of that, he only played half the season, so there’s not a ton of film out there for coaches to evaluate.

But Joseph made his mark in his limited action, averaging a sack per game with some explosive traits off the line of scrimmage.

Rutgers Defensive Coordinator Travis Johansen was able to find out about Joseph and quickly flew down to Florida to see him practice and workout. Johansen would proceed to visit him again a few days later ahead of the high school program’s spring game, quickly got him lined up for an Official Visit, and the rest was history.

Joseph becomes the second defensive tackle recruit in the 2027 class for the Scarlet Knights and the third from Florida so far, joining Northside Christian safety Zion Watson and Dr. Joaquin Garcia athlete Zion Vilma.

He is also the eighth recruit from that initial May 29th visit weekend to commit to the program.