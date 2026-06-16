Rutgers Football lands 2027 Georgia Edge Rusher Dallas Ward

Rutgers Football has added a new commitment to the 2027 class after impressing a strong rising recruit from the Peach State.

McIntosh High School (GA) edge rusher Dallas Ward announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights following an Official Visit to campus. The new-look Scarlet Knights’ defensive staff has made the Edge Rusher position a priority this cycle with four different EDGE recruits taking Official Visits and now have commitments from two of them.

The native of Peachtree City is currently unranked but likely will find his way into the rankings before the start of his senior year.

Rutgers offered Ward a scholarship back in late March and less than two weeks afterwards, Ward made his way to campus and scheduled an Official Visit shortly after that. He also took Official Visits to Michigan State and Minnesota the past two weekends.

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Despite McIntosh High School having some struggles on the field this past season, posting a 3-7 record, Ward was still able to put some solid numbers. This past season as a junior, Ward finished the season with 45 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, and 9.0 sacks on the year.

At the end of his recruitment, Ward chose Rutgers over offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Harvard, Michigan State, Minnesota, Navy, USF and several other smaller schools.