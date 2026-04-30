Rutgers Football lands 2027 LB Moses Poku-Kankam + Hoops Notes - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss the latest commitment to Rutgers Football in LB Moses Poku-Kankam from North Carolina.

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