Rutgers Football lands 2027 Pennsylvania OT Charles Butler

Rutgers Football has added another piece for new offensive line coach Jim Turner‘s first full recruiting cycle.

The Scarlet Knights landed a commitment from 2027 offensive tackle Charles Butler, he announced on social media.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound tackle becomes Rutgers’ first commitment at the position, coming out of Bishop Canevin (PA) in Pittsburgh. He is also a teammate of fellow Official Visitor Lamier Wade.

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Butler earned his offer from the Scarlet Knights fairly recently, receiving it on May 12th. He scheduled his Official Visit soon after.

“Coach saw me work out in person and offered me,” Butler told TKR after earning his offer. “I was pretty happy to get the offer. I took my first visit there on April 25th, so I know they play Big Ten football and their facilities were top notch. The new offensive line coach seems like a good guy, and he holds his players to a high standard.”

Butler is a standout athlete for the Crusaders as a two-sport fixture, playing football and basketball. At left tackle, he is a three-time All-Conference selection, and this past season was the Black Hills Conference Lineman of the Year.

He also held offers from James Madison, Kent State, Temple, and Akron. Butler was originally slated to take his Official Visit to the Dukes on June 12th, but with his commitment to the Scarlet Knights that will no longer take place.

Butler becomes the eighth member of the 2027 recruiting class for Rutgers Football, as the class continues to grow with a high-level first weekend of visits on the docket.