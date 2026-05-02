Rutgers Football lands 2027 RB Trenton Lynch + WBB lands Tara Daye - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss the latest commitment to Rutgers Football in 2027 RB Trenton Lynch from South Carolina. Lynch becomes the sixth commitment of the class for Rutgers.

They also discuss Gary Redus’ latest commitment to the Women’s Basketball program in Purdue transfer Tara Daye. This gives the Scarlet Knights seven transfer portal additions, with one open scholarship remaining in the midst of a busy offseason.

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