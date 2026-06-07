Rutgers Football lands 2027 South Carolina defensive lineman Dennis Glenn Jr.

Rutgers Football has had another busy weekend of Official Visits.

The Scarlet Knights landed a commitment from 2027 defensive lineman Dennis Glenn Jr., a native of South Carolina.

Glenn Jr. committed following his Official Visit to campus this weekend, and becomes the first defensive lineman of the class.

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Glenn Jr. recently finished his junior season at Boiling Springs in Spartanburg, and was a standout three-sport athlete. He played football and basketball, while also being a strong thrower in shotput and discus in track and field.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound lineman saw his Rutgers recruitment come together fairly quickly, as he earned an offer from the staff on May 21st, and scheduled his Official Visit shortly after.

“Coach [Greg] Schiano called and offered me,” Glenn told TKR after scheduling his visit. “He just told me about the culture at Rutgers and offered me. I’m looking forward to just seeing the culture and getting to know Coach Dott (Dennis Dottin-Carter) and the players more.”

The Scarlet Knights were Glenn Jr.’s ninth Power Four offer, joining the likes of Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, NC State, Northwestern, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

While this was his first Official Visit, Glenn Jr. also took a camp visit to Georgia last weekend and earned an offer from the Bulldogs in the process. But Rutgers eventually swayed him to commit during the weekend. He also had Official Visits scheduled with the Hokies and Bearcats, but those will most likely no longer happen with his decision.

Glenn Jr. becomes the second commit from The Palmetto State, joining running back Trenton Lynch from nearby Spartanburg High School.