Rutgers Football lands Ball State TE transfer Kam Anthony

Rutgers Football added its first offensive transfer of the 2026 Portal cycle in Ball State tight end Kam Anthony, sources tell Richie O’Leary of The Knight Report.

The 6-foot-4, 251-pound tight end attended Hamilton Southeastern High School in his hometown of Fishers, Indiana before committing to Ball State as a part of the 2024 class. Anthony was rated as a three-star prospect, and the No. 2501 overall recruit coming out of high school. He was also a multi-sport athlete, and played basketball.

Anthony was on campus this past weekend for a visit and that’s what really sealed the deal.

“The visit was really good,” Anthony told TKR. “We ate a lot, toured the campuses, and had meetings with the coaches. I’d have to say my favorite part was the culture. They are big on family and trust being there for one another both on and off the field. I spoke a lot with coaches (Greg) Schiano and (Scott) Vallone. The message was for me to get there, grind and be a contributor on offense to help them win games.”

The Indiana native redshirted during his first season with the Cardinals, not appearing in any games throughout the 2024 season. He became a significant contributor as a redshirt-freshman this past season, starting every game and registering 461 snaps.

Anthony finished the 2025 campaign with seven receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns. His first career catch went for a score in a non-conference game against New Hampshire. He played his best ball at the end of the season, hauling in five of six targets for 112 yards and over his final four games, including the game-winning score against Kent State.

The Scarlet Knights did not hesitate to address the tight end position, as they saw the departures of Kenny Fletcher and Colin Weber this offseason, who have both run out of eligibility. It is not out of the question that the staff looks to add another contributor at the position this cycle, especially given that Anthony suffered an achilles injury last month. He is still expected to be ready to go prior to the 2026 season.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.