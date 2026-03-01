Rutgers Football lands Drake transfer linebacker Sean Allison

Rutgers Football hosted several transfer linebackers throughout the offseason, and even landed one in former Rice linebacker Ty Morris. On Saturday night, they went out and added another in Drake linebacker transfer Sean Allison, a source confirmed to The Knight Report.

Listed at 6-foot, 235-pounds, Allison hails from Hinsdale, Illinois and played for Hinsdale Central High School, before enrolling at Drake as a 2022 recruit.

Allison started out his career with the Bulldogs in 2023, where he would end up redshirting in his first season with the program. He went on to appear in 35 games in total (24 starts) over the next three seasons, and this past year was his best ever.

This past year as a redshirt junior, he finished with 126 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, and two interceptions, while earning Third Team All-American by both Stats Perform and FCS Football Central.

The Illinois native now reunites with both his former Drake Head Coach Joe Woodley, who is now Rutgers Rush Ends coach and former Drake Defensive Coordinator Adam Cox, who is now the Scarlet Knights safeties coach.

The Illinois native ranked as the third-best linebacker in the Pioneer Football League according to Pro Football Focus, and was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2025.

He now joins a linebacker room mixed with experience and young talent, with Moses Walker and Abram Wright returning after battling respective injuries. Rising sophomores DJ McClary and Kamar Archie enter their second years with the program with high ceilings, and now Morris and Allison join the room as incoming transfers to a revamped defense.

Allison will have one year of eligibility remaining to play for Rutgers in 2026.