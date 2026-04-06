James Cocozzo commits to Rutgers Football + Weekend News Recap - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss the latest commitment to Rutgers Football in OL James Cocozzo, recruit reactions from practice this weekend and everything OL coach Jim Turner and DL coach Dennis Dottin-Carter had to say on Saturday.

They also discuss Gary Redus‘ first commitment to the WBB program, highlight some names to watch and discuss the basketball Crown loss to Creighton.

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The Knight Report Podcast Chapters List

00:00 Introduction and Overview of Recent Commitments

05:43 In-Depth Analysis of James Cocozzo’s Recruitment

11:06 Recruiting Weekend Highlights and Visitor Insights

16:36 Coaching Insights from Jim Turner and Dennis Dottin-Carter

22:00 Women’s Basketball Commitments and Transfer Portal Dynamics

31:42 Evaluating Player Fit in Division One Basketball

34:27 Navigating the Transfer Portal: Men’s Basketball Insights

35:55 Potential Additions: Key Names in the Transfer Portal

38:10 Assessing the Crown Tournament Experience

46:34 Looking Ahead: Offseason Plans for Rutgers Basketball

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