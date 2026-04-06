James Cocozzo commits to Rutgers Football + Weekend News Recap - TKR Pod
In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss the latest commitment to Rutgers Football in OL James Cocozzo, recruit reactions from practice this weekend and everything OL coach Jim Turner and DL coach Dennis Dottin-Carter had to say on Saturday.
They also discuss Gary Redus‘ first commitment to the WBB program, highlight some names to watch and discuss the basketball Crown loss to Creighton.
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The Knight Report Podcast Chapters List
- 00:00 Introduction and Overview of Recent Commitments
- 05:43 In-Depth Analysis of James Cocozzo’s Recruitment
- 11:06 Recruiting Weekend Highlights and Visitor Insights
- 16:36 Coaching Insights from Jim Turner and Dennis Dottin-Carter
- 22:00 Women’s Basketball Commitments and Transfer Portal Dynamics
- 31:42 Evaluating Player Fit in Division One Basketball
- 34:27 Navigating the Transfer Portal: Men’s Basketball Insights
- 35:55 Potential Additions: Key Names in the Transfer Portal
- 38:10 Assessing the Crown Tournament Experience
- 46:34 Looking Ahead: Offseason Plans for Rutgers Basketball
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