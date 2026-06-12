Rutgers Football lands Jeremiah Joseph + Who's Left On the Board? - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel react to Rutgers Football landing a commit from 2027 defensive tackle Jeremiah Joseph.

After that, the guys talk about the final Official Visit weekend and preview the upcoming commitment of wide receiver Isaiah Alvarez.

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The Knight Report Podcast Chapter List

0:00 – Intro & Today’s Topics

3:30 – Jeremiah Joseph: How Rutgers Found Him

8:00 – Joseph Film Review & Athletic Profile

30:00 – Isaiah Alvarez Commitment Prediction

36:00 – 2025 Upset Win Potential & Schedule Breakdown

58:00 – Mugerwa vs. Jamar Taylor: Higher Ceiling Debate

61:00 – Offensive Line Outlook & Jim Turner’s Impact

65:00 – Quarterback Battle: AJ vs. Dylan

83:00 – Upcoming Visit Weekend: Trent Buttles

88:00 – Phil Steele All-American & All-Big Ten Honors

94:00 – 2027 QB Recruiting Update

97:00 – Basketball Coaching Change: Mike Larkin Departs

99:00 – Women’s Basketball Recruiting Update

100:00 – Steve Pikiell Hot Seat Discussion

106:00 – Outro & Upcoming Weekend Preview

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