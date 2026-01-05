Rutgers Football lands Maine DL transfer Jaedin Lee

Rutgers Football has made its fourth addition to the roster in the transfer portal, including its second on the defensive line.

The Scarlet Knights landed a commitment from Maine defensive lineman Jaedin Lee, the program announced on Monday. Lee will add depth to a Rutgers defensive line that needs rebuilding, following two seasons with the Black Bears. He will have two years of play, with an opportunity for a redshirt year if the Scarlet Knights choose, which will give Lee three years.

He becomes the third defensive addition in the early goings of this year’s cycle.

Lee stands at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds and hails from Chester, Virginia, not far outside of Richmond.

He first came to Maine in the class of 2024 out of Matoaca High School, and the Warriors found success not seen in nearly 20 years with Lee in tow. At the time of his signing in 2023, Maine head coach Jordan Stevens described Lee as “an explosive DT with dominant strength and technique.”

Lee played in ten games as a true freshman, mostly playing on special teams while occasionally rotating in along the defensive line. He finished the year with four total tackles with one for loss, a sack against Villanova.

As a sophomore, he saw a more expanded role in all 12 games for the Black Bears. He set career-highs across the board, recording 32 tackles — 11 solo — and 3.5 tackles for loss.

In 2025, Lee recorded a 71.4 run defense grade according to Pro Football Focus, and had his best game in a win over Merrimack with seven tackles. He also saw his defensive snap count jump from 73 in 2024 to 435 in 2025

Lee will add depth to Rutgers’ defensive line room, and he also has the option to redshirt if needed. And he may not be the only addition on the interior.

He also brings size to the position and helps head coach Greg Schiano rework a line that is losing several key contributors, but returns Doug Blue-Eli from injury, along with Farrell Gnago after a productive sophomore year, as well as freshmen Braxton Kyle and Jyon Simon.