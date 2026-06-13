Rutgers Football lands New Jersey WR Isaiah Alvarez from Don Bosco Prep

Rutgers Football has added another commitment from their recent Official Visitors last weekend, as the Scarlet Knights have added a commitment from 2027 wide receiver Isaiah Alvarez from New Jersey.

The 5-foot-11.5, 165-pounds Don Bosco Prep wide receiver prospect had a host of different offers, but the main competition was Colorado, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Penn State in this one.

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Along with the weekend Official Visit, Alvarez also visited campus this past April and had a really good time. Following the visit, he told The Knight Report that the Scarlet Knights were one of his top schools.

“The trip to Rutgers was good,” Alvarez told TKR. “I watched the team practice and there were just some big plays made by the offense. I talk with coaches (Greg) Schiano, coach (Kirk) Ciarrrocca, and coach (Dave) Brock. All three of them were telling me how I’m a main priority for them. They are Top Five for me right now.”

Last season as a junior, Alvarez totaled 702 receiving yards and six touchdowns, averaging over 18 yards per reception. He totaled over 300 yards as a returner with three additional touchdowns on special teams.

In the end, Alvarez is ranked as the No. 652 overall recruit in the country, the No. 88 wide receiver and the No. 21 overall prospect in the state of New Jersey per the 2027 Rivals Recruiting rankings.

Alvarez becomes the latest member of the 2027 recruiting class for Rutgers Football, as the class continues to grow.