Rutgers Football lands North Carolina EDGE Josiah Sturdivant

Rutgers Football continues to stake its recruiting flag in North Carolina and has added another piece to its 2027 class.

The Scarlet Knights landed a commitment from 2027 edge rusher Josiah Sturdivant, he announced on social media.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of Wake Forest High School (NC), Sturdivant becomes the second commit of the class from the Tar Heel State, joining linebacker Moses Poku-Kankam.

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Sturdivant’s recruitment came together pretty quickly, as he first earned his Rutgers offer on May 22nd, a week before his Official Visit. He eventually scheduled that visit two days later.

“So coach (Travis) Johansen came to see me during practice, and he liked what he saw,” Sturdivant told TKR after earning his offer. “Coach Scott (Vallone) came down, and he asked to do a home visit. He told me I already had the offer, but Coach (Greg) Schiano just had to say it that Friday. He got me on the phone, asked a few questions, and then told me I had the offer.”

Vallone continues to be the staff’s top recruiter in North Carolina, regardless of offensive or defensive prospects.

The Scarlet Knights gave Sturdivant his first Power Four offer, as he also held FBS offers from Kent State, Old Dominion, and East Carolina.

He was originally set to take other Official Visits with the Pirates on June 11th and the Monarchs on June 19th. With his commitment to Rutgers, those visits will no longer happen.

“I’m hoping to see the brotherhood and make sure that I could fit into, and a place that feels like home,” Sturdivant added.

Sturdivant becomes the tenth member of the 2027 recruiting class for Rutgers Football, as the class continues to grow with a high-level first weekend of visits on the docket.