Rutgers Football lands Toledo EDGE transfer Malachi Davis

After landing their first transfer portal prospect earlier today in Zahmir Dawud, Rutgers Football has hit on another transfer as former Toledo edge rusher Malachi Davis has committed, sources tell The Knight Report.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pounds edge rusher hails from Holt, Michigan and played for Holt High School, before signing on with Toledo as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.

After playing in just three total games between his first two seasons with the program, Davis went on to become a full time starter in 2024 and took his game to another level in 2025.

The Rockets boasted a top-three defense in the nation this past season, and Davis was a key reason why. He recorded 442 snaps and finished the season with 36 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Per Pro Football Focus, he recorded 36 total pressures this season along with a 17.1% pass rush win rate. Davis earned All-MAC Third-Team honors.

With edge rushers Eric O’Neill and Bradley Weaver both out of eligibility plus Jordan Walker in the Transfer Portal, the Scarlet Knights were in desperate need of edge rushers this offseason and adding Davis is a good start.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.