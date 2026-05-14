Rutgers Football lands Top 80 WR Jamar Taylor from Delaware

Rutgers Football continues their tear on the recruiting trail, as the Scarlet Knights have added a new commit to their 2027 recruiting class in wide receiver Jamar Taylor from Delaware. This is the second commit for the Scarlet Knights this month.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pounds Salesianum High School wide receiver spoke with The Knight Report about his commitment.

“I feel it’s the best place for me,” Taylor told TKR. “They have great academics, culture, and the overall best fit for me. When I told the staff, they were excited and ready to start my development. They’ve been telling me that I’m a guy they’ve wanted for a while now.”

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It was the most recent visit to campus that sealed the deal, as he took a bit of a different visit where he checked out both a football practice, the business school and got a phone call from a Scarlet Knight great.

“It was good and I got to really check out the academic side of things,” said Taylor. “It was definitely good to just not see the athletic center (Hale Center) and stuff like that. So I was able to talk to some of the directors of the business school, and some of the students. I actually got to get on the phone with Kyle Monangai, since he also took business and stuff like thatIt was a good experience, his message was that it’s definitely going to be hard, it’s one of the more rigorous business programs, but it’s definitely doable.”

This past Fall as a high school junior, Taylor hauled in 48 catches for 703 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns on the year and earned First Team All-Conference. He also participates in track and field, where he’s set a school record with a 6-foot, 7-inch high jump this past January.

Taylor chose the Scarlet Knights over a long list of offers featuring Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest, and a few others before committing. He is also the second Salesianum High School prospect to join Rutgers over the past few years, as the Scarlet Knights also landed edge rusher RJ Johnson Jr. in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

The Delaware wideout will be back on campus in a few weeks for his Official Visit on the weekend of May 29th, joining about 19 others on campus.

“I’ll be back at Rutgers for my Official Visit (May 29th),” he said. “I’m just really looking forward to hanging out with some of the players and see how they really like it. The main experience I’m looking for is how would it be for me if I went to school there.”

Taylor becomes the seventh member of the 2027 recruiting class for Rutgers Football, which you can check out who else is committed below.