Rutgers Football lands Villanova DB transfer Zahmir Dawud

The Transfer Portal might have just opened this Friday and Rutgers Football was quick to get on the board, as they’ve landed their first commitment of the cycle.

On Sunday, the Scarlet Knights landed former Villanova cornerback prospect Zahmir Dawud, as he took to social media to announce his commitment to the program.

“I chose Rutgers because I trust in coach (Greg) Schiano and the standard of the program,” Dawud told TKR.

The 6-foot, 185-pounds cornerback hails from North Brunswick, New Jersey was on campus this past Friday on the day of the portal opening, where he had a chance to check out just about everything with the program.

“The visit went very well, I had a great time at Rutgers,” Dawud said. “I checked out all the facilities, met with some of the staff members and also got to go out to eat a couple times. I spoke a lot with coach Schiano, the strength trainers, nutritionists and a small conversation with at least 10 coaches.

Most of the coaches left on defense, but the ones I met were just great vibes and were amazing people. They just want me to come in and be an polished cornerback all around. I’d say the most impactful coach was definitely coach Schiano, I loved his mindset and the standard is the standard, regardless if you’re a player or a coach.”

Dawud played his high school ball for North Brunswick High School before enrolling at Villanova as a member of the 2023 class. In his first season with the Wildcats, Dawud redshirted and then went on to become a rotational cornerback in 2024, where he appeared in 14 games and made four starts.

This past season in 2025, Dawud assumed the starting role and was pretty good while out on the field. He finished the season with 44 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, and two interceptions. According to PFF, he was targeted 31 times and gave up 22 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns, as he earned All-CAA Second Team honors.

With cornerback Bo Mascoe and Jacobie Henderson both leaving the program for the Transfer Portal plus Cam Miller now out of eligibility, the Scarlet Knights were in need of multiple cornerbacks this offseason and adding Dawud is a great start.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.