Rutgers Football lands WR Isaiah Alvarez + Are There Any Targets Left? - TKR Pod
In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel react to Rutgers Football landing a commit from 2027 wide receiver Isaiah Alvarez from Don Bosco Prep.
After that, the guys talk about what else is left for the Scarlet Knights in the 2027 class.
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The Knight Report Podcast Chapter List
- 0:00 – Intro & Today’s Topics
- 2:00 – Isaiah Alvarez: Who Rutgers Beat Out
- 5:00 – Don Bosco Pipeline & Dave Brock’s Track Record
- 8:00 – Alvarez Film Review & Slot Role Projection
- 11:30 – Commitment Ceremony: Sights & Scenes with Alec
- 17:00 – Receiver Recruiting Update: Jonathan Dillon & Others
- 26:00 – Freshman Wide Receivers: Early Playing Time Outlook
- 28:30 – 2029 QB Offers: Walker Snee & Justin Merriman
- 32:00 – 2027 QB Recruiting Update
- 34:30 – Tyler Younger Update: Alabama Emerges
- 37:30 – Terrance Smith Decision Day: SEC Frontrunner
- 40:00 – Remaining DT Targets: Burch & Augustin
- 42:00 – Senegal World Cup Training Site Experience
- 46:00 – Rutgers Turf Program & World Cup Connection
- 49:00 – Netflix Filming at SHI Stadium
- 52:00 – Dallas Ward Update: Rutgers vs. Michigan State vs. Minnesota
- 55:00 – Jeremiah Joseph Boston College Visit Controversy
- 59:00 – Basketball Summer Practices Begin
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