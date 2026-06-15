Rutgers Football lands WR Isaiah Alvarez + Are There Any Targets Left? - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel react to Rutgers Football landing a commit from 2027 wide receiver Isaiah Alvarez from Don Bosco Prep.

After that, the guys talk about what else is left for the Scarlet Knights in the 2027 class.

Join The Knight Report now and get 50% off an annual subscription!

The Knight Report Podcast Chapter List

0:00 – Intro & Today’s Topics

2:00 – Isaiah Alvarez: Who Rutgers Beat Out

5:00 – Don Bosco Pipeline & Dave Brock’s Track Record

Track Record 8:00 – Alvarez Film Review & Slot Role Projection

11:30 – Commitment Ceremony: Sights & Scenes with Alec

17:00 – Receiver Recruiting Update: Jonathan Dillon & Others

& Others 26:00 – Freshman Wide Receivers: Early Playing Time Outlook

28:30 – 2029 QB Offers: Walker Snee & Justin Merriman

& 32:00 – 2027 QB Recruiting Update

34:30 – Tyler Younger Update: Alabama Emerges

Update: Alabama Emerges 37:30 – Terrance Smith Decision Day: SEC Frontrunner

Decision Day: SEC Frontrunner 40:00 – Remaining DT Targets: Burch & Augustin

& 42:00 – Senegal World Cup Training Site Experience

46:00 – Rutgers Turf Program & World Cup Connection

49:00 – Netflix Filming at SHI Stadium

52:00 – Dallas Ward Update: Rutgers vs. Michigan State vs. Minnesota

Update: Rutgers vs. Michigan State vs. Minnesota 55:00 – Jeremiah Joseph Boston College Visit Controversy

Boston College Visit Controversy 59:00 – Basketball Summer Practices Begin

Join The Knight Report TODAY for 50% OFF!

With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.

There’s also no better time to join the premium side of The Knight Report and get access to all the inside scoop on the football, basketball, women’s basketball, and wrestling programs team during the offseason, the latest recruit scoop, team news on each and more.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and get 50% off an annual subscription!

If you are having issues with accessing or logging in to the On3 network or The Knight Report, please email us at [email protected], and we will do our best to help you shortly!