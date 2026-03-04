Rutgers Football Makes New Hires + Basketball Coaching Updates: TKR Pod
In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, and Richie O’Leary breakdown the latest two additions to the Rutgers Football staff in linebackers coach Elijah Hodge and assistant defensive line coach Joe Evans.
After that, they discuss the upcoming junior day visitors for football including who will be on campus and the prospects on commitment watch. They close by giving an update on the Rutgers Women’s Basketball coaching search cross off some names on their hot board and discuss the latest intel on the search.
Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!
The Knight Report Podcast Timestamps
- 00:00 Introduction to Rutgers Football Coaching Changes
- 02:19 Elijah Hodge’s Promotion to Full-Time Linebackers Coach
- 03:56 Joe Evans’ Role as Assistant Defensive Line Coach
- 08:41 Upcoming Rutgers Junior Days and Key Prospects
- 12:09 Expectations for Recruiting Commitments
- 14:53 Expanding Recruiting Territories and Midwest Ties
- 18:43 Rutgers Women’s Basketball Coaching Search Update
- 24:50 Summary and Future Outlook for Rutgers Football and Basketball
The Knight Report joins On3 Sports
With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.
There’s also no better time to join the premium side of The Knight Report and get access to all the inside scoop on the football team ahead of the upcoming Transfer Portal, latest recruit scoop, team news and more.
Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.
If you are having issues with accessing or logging in to the On3 network or The Knight Report, please email us at [email protected], and we will do our best to help you shortly!
💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?
Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →
TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM