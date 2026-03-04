Rutgers Football Makes New Hires + Basketball Coaching Updates: TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, and Richie O’Leary breakdown the latest two additions to the Rutgers Football staff in linebackers coach Elijah Hodge and assistant defensive line coach Joe Evans.

After that, they discuss the upcoming junior day visitors for football including who will be on campus and the prospects on commitment watch. They close by giving an update on the Rutgers Women’s Basketball coaching search cross off some names on their hot board and discuss the latest intel on the search.

00:00 Introduction to Rutgers Football Coaching Changes

02:19 Elijah Hodge’s Promotion to Full-Time Linebackers Coach

Promotion to Full-Time Linebackers Coach 03:56 Joe Evans’ Role as Assistant Defensive Line Coach

Role as Assistant Defensive Line Coach 08:41 Upcoming Rutgers Junior Days and Key Prospects

12:09 Expectations for Recruiting Commitments

14:53 Expanding Recruiting Territories and Midwest Ties

18:43 Rutgers Women’s Basketball Coaching Search Update

24:50 Summary and Future Outlook for Rutgers Football and Basketball

