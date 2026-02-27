Rutgers Football makes internal moves on defensive coaching staff

There’s been a lot of changes to the Rutgers Football coaching staff this offseason, as almost the entire defensive staff has been replaced, with the lone exception being assistant coach Charlie Noonan.

However, he too will see a change in his role as Noonan will move from Defensive Tackles coach to the STUDs coach, formerly known as the STARs coach aka the nickels coach. Along with that move, assistant defensive line coach Luke Carrezola has been bumped to defensive tackles coach, sources tells The Knight Report.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Earlier in the offseason, the Scarlet Knights made the decision to let go of Co-Defensive Coordinators Robb Smith and Zach Sparber, and defensive line coach Colin Ferrell. They also saw assistant coaches Julian Campenni (LA Chargers Asst. DL), David Rowe (Cincinnati DBs), and Vic Hall (Virginia Tech Nickels) all leave for new jobs. They also decided to not renew the contract of offensive line coach Pat Flaherty.

Following these flurry of moves, Rutgers went out and hired South Dakota HC Travis Johansen as the program’s new Defensive Coordinator. Following his hiring, he would go out and bring in several new assistant coaches to help him rebuild the Scarlet Knights defense. To learn more about these new assistants, check out all their bios below.

Going back to Carrezola and Noonan, both of these moves serve as promotions and shows that their hard work over the past few seasons has paid off.

Starting with Carrezola, with the majority of the defensive coaching staff leaving or being let go this offseason, he stepped up big time on the recruiting trail and visited a long list of high schools up and down the east coast to talk with some of their top targets.

As far as his promotion to defensive tackles coach goes, the move makes a whole lot of sense as he is very familiar with new defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter from their time together at UConn. Carrezola played for Dottin-Carter as a Huskies defensive lineman in 2017 before working under him as a graduate assistant from 2019-21.

Moving on to Noonan’s new role as the STUDs coach, it’s a bit of a different look for him as he was solely defensive tackles this past season. As mentioned before, the STUDs position is the same as the STARS spot that Rutgers had last year and is just another name for the Nickels.

As for Noonan, he’s moved around a bit since originally joining the staff as defensive assistant back in 2020 where he worked with the defensive line. Two years later he moved back a level to help out with the linebackers in 2022 under then LBs coach Corey Hetherman. Ahead of the 2023 season, he was promoted to assistant linebackers coach and remained there for the 2024 season before moving to defensive tackles coach in 2025. Along with Rutgers, Noonan also spent time as the D-Line coach at Holy Cross and the linebackers coach at Lehigh previously.