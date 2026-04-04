Rutgers Offensive Line coach Jim Turner talks Spring Practice: Press Conference

Rutgers Football began spring ball this week and on Saturday afternoon, and Offensive Line coach Jim Turner spoke to the media for his spring football press conference on staff.

He spoke for roughly eight minutes and addressed a range of questions, including his journey to Rutgers, how his unit is developing, and much more.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now

Full Jim Turner Presser Transcript

Coach, obviously only a week into spring ball, but where do you feel like you are looking at the offensive line and how close do you feel you are to having an idea of what the best five are right now?

JIM TURNER: “Not close at all. And so, you know, at the direction of our head coach, right, this is a great time for us to learn about our players, right? And so especially a guy like me that just came in here, I’ve only been here for a short time. So this is a great time for me to really learn these guys, you know what I mean, to learn what they’re capable of doing, and more importantly, what they’re not capable of doing.

And so just like whether you’re coaching the NFL, you’re coaching major college football in this great league that we’re in, there’s certain things that guys can and can’t do and you have to find out. The only way to find out is you got to let them do it. So a lot of times, like some of the mistakes that I’ve made in the past, you know, you go through spring and you want to just be comfortable because you want to win, right? So you want to defeat the drill.

But you waste the whole spring because, you know, there’s got to be some direction as to what you’re trying to achieve out of it. And so the head guy made it clear, we’re going to find out who are the best five players. So it’s always been my experience that I’ve had the most luck, okay, in developing a unit and finding out who the best players are when I let them play different positions.

So it’s a challenge for the kid, our coordinator does a great job. His whole philosophy is that we’re going to know what we’re doing and we’re going to go there a thousand miles an hour, we’re not going to make mental errors, we’re going to go there a thousand miles an hour, and we’re going to block people. If they out scheme us or if they out play us or beat us with a player and it’s a tough matchup, we’re going to lose that way if we lose, all right? And obviously, the intent is to win at everything.

And he’s won a lot of football games as is Coach Schiano. So I feel comfortable in really moving these guys around. I don’t know who’s up yet to answer your question, but I’m getting closer. I’m not even close though, I’m getting closer though, you know?”

Coach, you have a lot of experience, a lot of different levels of football. How do you feel that experience is helping you here at Rutgers?

JIM TURNER: “Incredibly, right? So, you know, I’ll be honest with you, at my age, I really appreciate the head coach here, who’s been around forever as well. And I appreciate him bringing me in here, right? Because him and obviously Coach Chirac is a huge reason why I’m here.

I worked with Coach Ciarrocca and Coach Brock. The three of them, between the head guy and those two, the three of them, maybe in my top five of football coaches that I’ve worked with. These practices that we, I’ve never been through practices like this.

I think I’ve had, don’t quote me on this, I don’t know, but I’m right around 14 jobs. Okay, and I have never seen a team be developed the way we’re developing this team. I’m talking about all positions.

You can’t stand out there, if you’re a player, you can’t stand out there for one second. And I’ve thought this my whole career. I’ve never been the boss, so I’ve never been able to change it, but I’ve thought this my whole career.

When this unit’s going, right, so I got 26 linemen. So when five of them are going, I got 19 just standing there, scratching their ear, you follow me? It doesn’t happen here. Every group is running every play, every day.

So when we do our individual drills, everybody’s up all the time. So you’re never ever for one second, is there a wasted second on this field? So people are being developed at the pace that I’ve never developed them. So 100% into what we’re doing.”

Coach, what does an offensive lineman for you look like? What does Coach Turner look for in an offensive lineman?

JIM TURNER: “Okay, so the first thing I look for is what my boss is looking for. And so to answer your question and not be difficult about it. So obviously I was hired because they liked the way that I coach all lines.

And so what I’m looking for to answer your question is, you gotta have talent, number one. Okay, if they don’t have the talent, they’re not gonna be able to do the things. And I use this as an example, all right? I like basketball a lot, okay? I would love to be able to dunk a basketball.

You can coach me 24-7, and I can work harder than anybody in the world, and it’s not gonna happen cuz I can’t do it. And that’s the thing about this level right here. So you gotta find the guys that can play.

And once you got the guys that can play, if you do a great job with that, once you get them in the building, now you gotta find a way to let them go, right? So now you got that guy, he’s a talented guy, and he’s also an animal. He’s tough as nails. Once you have those two combinations, right, and you send them in the right direction, and you let him go.

So I was a lieutenant in the Marine Corps, I was an infantry officer in the Marine Corps, you direct those Marines in the right direction, and then they go and do what Marines do. And that’s pretty much the way we do it. That’s what I love about Coach Ciarrocca’s offense.

It’s so simple, it’s so simple, you can teach that thing in a week, in terms of what your footwork is, what you’re doing. But actually, physically doing it is hard, it’s hard to block people. So physically doing it is a challenge.

But so to answer your question, it’s all about toughness, it’s all about effort, it’s all about technique and footwork. Like if you watch me out there, it’s constant like where they put their feet, exactly where they put their feet. And then you got that guy with all that testosterone and you want him to run off the ball and strike people.

So like it’s my goal in every play that the person that they’re blocking ends up on his back. And so if they do that, then I’m gonna be happy. If they don’t, I’m not gonna be happy.”

Coach, a few of the coaches that we talked to have said the offensive line has taken on your personality. Love your hat. Appreciate it. What is that personality and how does that kind of happen?

JIM TURNER: “Kind of what I just said right there, right? So it’s very similar to that. So there’s a lot of Marine stuff there, right? There’s a lot of Marine, all that stuff. I was a full bag of Boston College when I was a kid.

So it’s all about the strike, striking people, winning. Number one, you gotta win, right? So if the kid’s not competitive, he doesn’t belong here, especially under this head coach. If you’re not a competitor, there’s no way you could survive how we work in here.

And so that’s a big thing for me, obviously. I’m not gonna settle for losses. So each individual, the tough thing about that is it’s five separate wars. But they gotta play as one unit, and that’s the hardest thing about coaching. That’s why I love this game better than, I love boxing. I love those individual sports. They’re great sports, of course. But to get five guys to box and box the right way at the same time, to get another guy through that hole, it takes an incredible amount of work, incredible amount of detail, and that’s pretty much what I’m about. Time for two more here.”

Coach, just curious, your background in the Marine Corps and then the time you spent there, how does that align with what you see here at Rutgers culturally?

JIM TURNER: “Okay, great question. I’ll tell you why. I would say the alignment would be, if you were looking straight down this line, okay, like Coach Chiano’s line, my line lies right on top of it.

Because everything he does here is very military-like in terms of, you gotta show up on time, you gotta be disciplined, you gotta do the things we told you to do. He basically says this, and I love this because I’ve never been with a head coach that when we offer somebody, I am there as well. Usually you just offer on your own.

Just about every place I’ve ever been to, I offer people on my own. Well, he wants you to be right there with him, and we’re looking right at the kid. But he explains the program, and he says, we’re gonna challenge you.

So all these coaches, I’ve met a bazillion different teams. Everybody says it, but it’s a bunch of it. You follow me, they don’t follow through with it. And so with him, you’re gonna become a better player, you’re gonna become a better man, okay? So all the time, what’s he talking about? He’s talking about family all the time. He’s talking about chop all the time. So he’s making you do all those things that he said he was gonna develop.

When you talk to your parents, and you guys said, listen, we want you, we want to play there, we want to come, we want the challenge. So he tells them exactly what the challenge is gonna be. And then when they come in the building, he makes them do it. So it’s very much entwined in me in terms of my military experience. It matches right up with it. Final question.”

Jim, you’ve dealt with some controversy on a couple of your stops previously. Did you have to address that at all with Coach Schiano? And are you confident you could avoid controversy in your time here at Rutgers?

JIM TURNER: “Yeah, so, I mean, no matter where you go, right? Things are gonna happen, right? And so when they happen, right? What do you gotta do? You gotta do the same thing you tell the players to do.

You gotta move forward. You gotta make up for what you’ve done. You gotta make it right, and you gotta move forward. So everything was addressed, every job that I’ve had, everything’s been addressed. Whether I’m right or wrong, that’s your opinion, okay? And I have my own opinion on that, which really isn’t a place for it right now. But the bottom line is, it’s always been addressed, and obviously he agrees, he knows who I am as a man. And he sees fit that I’m gonna help him win football games, so that’s why I’m here.”