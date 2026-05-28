Rutgers Football Official Visit Preview + Kickoff times announced - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel preview the upcoming Official Visit weekend and discuss the latest kickoff times announced for the 2026 season.

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The Knight Report Podcast Chapter List

0:00 – Intro & Today’s Topics

2:30 – Schedule Announcement: First Five Games Revealed

8:00 – Net Rest Advantage Breakdown

14:30 – Blackout Game Discussion: Will There Be One This Year?

19:00 – Official Visit Weekend Overview

25:00 – Good Chance to Lock Up: Nine Prospects Breakdown

38:30 – Richie’s Top Prospect Pick: Arnold Mugerwa

43:30 – Rutgers NIL & Recruiting Strategy

47:00 – New Defensive Staff Relationships & 2028 Class Groundwork

56:00 – North Carolina Recruiting Foothold Discussion

65:00 – Over/Under on Weekend Commitments

69:00 – Outro

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