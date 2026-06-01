Rutgers Football Official Visit weekend 1 recap: Six commits! - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel recap the Rutgers Football’s first Official Visit weekend, with six new commitments to the 2027 class.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and get 50% off an annual subscription!

The Knight Report Podcast Chapter List

0:00 – Intro & Weekend Overview

4:30 – Six Commits: Setting the Stage

5:30 – Aaron Southard (OL, St. James Academy, VA)

17:30 – Charles Butler (OL, Bishop Canevin, PA)

23:00 – Jim Turner’s Recruiting Philosophy & Road Travel

27:00 – Jackson Albright (OL, Warrior Run, PA)

37:00 – Class of 2027 vs. Recent Classes Comparison

41:00 – Zion Vilma (CB from Florida)

47:00 – Greg Schiano & Jonathan Vilma Connection

50:00 – Zion Watson (Safety – Northside Christian Academy, FL)

55:00 – Travis Johansen on the Recruiting Trail

58:00 – Josiah Sturdivant (DE, Wake Forest HS, NC)

67:00 – Secret Visitor (DT prospect from Florida)

76:00 – Terrence Smith Update & SEC Bidding War Reality

Join The Knight Report TODAY for $1!

With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.

There’s also no better time to join the premium side of The Knight Report and get access to all the inside scoop on the football, basketball, women’s basketball, and wrestling programs team during the offseason, the latest recruit scoop, team news on each and more.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and get 50% off an annual subscription after that!

If you are having issues with accessing or logging in to the On3 network or The Knight Report, please email us at [email protected], and we will do our best to help you shortly!