Rutgers Football OL Kwabena Asamoah named 2025 ESPN All-American

Just when you think its over, the 2025 offseason honors continue to roll in for Rutgers Football, as offensive lineman Kwabena Asamoah was named to the ESPN All-American team today.

The 6-foot-2, 311-pounds Asamoah was named to the All-American second team offensive guard, he is joined by first teamers Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon) and Keylan Rutledge (Colorado), along with fellwo second teamer Vega Ioane from Penn State.

Asamoah started each of the past 25 games at right guard, including all 12 games this past season. He helped lead an offense that averaged 389.1 yards per game in Big Ten play, the best since the Scarlet Knights joined the conference back in 2014. The offense also featured a 3,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher and 1,000-yard receiver for only the second time in program history and first time since 2007.

Along with the All-American honors from ESPN, Asamoah also earned 2025 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten from both the coaches and the media.

Asamoah recently took to social media to announce his return to the banks for one final season in 2026.