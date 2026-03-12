Rutgers Football Pro Day Results and No Spring Game 2026: TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel break down the results from the 2026 Rutgers Football NFL Pro Day, discuss no Scarlet-White spring game and dive into Rutgers Basketball’s Big Ten Tournament win over Minnesota.

00:00 Introduction and Overview of Rutgers Sports

03:07 Rutgers Pro Day Highlights

05:59 Spring Game Cancellation and Its Implications

12:00 Rutgers Men’s Basketball Season Review

14:55 Future Prospects and Roster Changes

32:44 Recruitment Challenges and Opportunities

34:18 Postseason Tournament Landscape

35:51 Women’s Basketball Upsets and Potential

36:48 Gary Redus: New Head Coach at Rutgers

41:11 Assistant Coach Market Insights

42:41 Player Transfers and Portal Dynamics

46:12 Rutgers Wrestling Performance and Prospects

