Rutgers Football promotes Isaiah Washington to Assistant Tight Ends Coach

Rutgers Football has promoted former Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington from a Player Development Assistant to Assistant Tight Ends coach, sources tell The Knight Report.

The Jacksonville, Florida native and played his high school ball down at Trinity Christian Academy, where he was ranked the No. 80 overall recruit in the state of Florida for the 2019 class before enrolling at Rutgers.

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At the end of his recruitment, Washington committed to Rutgers over 21 other offers from programs like Boston College, Duke, Nebraska, NC State, Wake Forest and several others. He would go on to spend the next five years in Piscataway, where he tied the school record for 58 total games played. Over that timespan, he hauled in 74 receptions for 927 yards and three touchdowns.

Washington went on to spend the 2024 training camp with the Baltimore, before being placed on the IR and was waived on an injury settlement. He then went on to sign with Memphis Showboats for the 2025 USFL season this past spring, where current Rutgers offensive line coach Jim Turner was the interim Head Coach. During that spring season, Washington had 13 receptions for 144 yards over six games.

Washington is part of a long list of former Scarlet Knights to put on the uniform and then eventually return to the banks to join the coaching staff under Head Coach Greg Schiano.

Currently there are seven former players on the 2025 staff.



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