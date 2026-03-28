Rutgers Football Spring Ball Practice No. 1 Recap: TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel recap the first practice of 2026 Rutgers Football spring ball for the Scarlet Knights.

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00:00 Spring Practice Kickoff

02:03 Insights from the First Practice

08:43 Greg Schiano’s Press Conference Highlights

25:09 Quarterback Battle Dynamics

36:21 Injury Updates and Strength Conditioning

38:34 Strength and Conditioning Changes

42:02 Offensive Line Dynamics

44:24 Cornerback Competition

47:05 Wide Receiver Talent

50:40 Leadership Development

56:35 Coaching Staff Updates

01:05:04 Rutgers and LSU Connections

01:08:25 Coaching Changes and Player Evaluations

01:10:08 Men’s Basketball Practice Insights

01:16:11 NIL Budget and Recruitment Strategies

01:20:32 Breaking News: Coaching Staff Updates

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