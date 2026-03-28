Rutgers Football Spring Ball Practice No. 1 Recap: TKR Pod
In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel recap the first practice of 2026 Rutgers Football spring ball for the Scarlet Knights.
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The Knight Report Podcast Timestamps
- 00:00 Spring Practice Kickoff
- 02:03 Insights from the First Practice
- 08:43 Greg Schiano’s Press Conference Highlights
- 25:09 Quarterback Battle Dynamics
- 36:21 Injury Updates and Strength Conditioning
- 38:34 Strength and Conditioning Changes
- 42:02 Offensive Line Dynamics
- 44:24 Cornerback Competition
- 47:05 Wide Receiver Talent
- 50:40 Leadership Development
- 56:35 Coaching Staff Updates
- 01:05:04 Rutgers and LSU Connections
- 01:08:25 Coaching Changes and Player Evaluations
- 01:10:08 Men’s Basketball Practice Insights
- 01:16:11 NIL Budget and Recruitment Strategies
- 01:20:32 Breaking News: Coaching Staff Updates
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