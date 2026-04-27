Rutgers Football Spring Ball Recap + Under Armour Camp Updates - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel break down the final Rutgers Football spring practice.

After that, the guys recap the Under Armour camp on Sunday afternoon and offer an update on a top recruiting target who is deciding soon. Then they switch to women’s basketball recruiting, which continues to be on a tear via the Transfer Portal.

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The Knight Report Podcast Chapters

0:00 Intro

4:30 Rutgers Football Spring Ball Recap

6:00 Spring Awards Breakdown

9:15 Zaire Angoy Approved for Sixth Year

11:00 Bold Predictions for 2026 Season

14:30 NFL Draft – Athan Kaliakmanis to Washington Commanders

18:00 Undrafted Free Agents

22:30 Under Armour Camp Recap

26:00 Rutgers Football Recruiting Updates

31:00 Rutgers Women’s Basketball to renew rivalry

32:30 Rutgers Women’s Basketball Portal Additions

43:00 Season Ticket Sales Record

45:00 Outro & Upcoming Content

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