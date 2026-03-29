Rutgers Football Spring Practice Report: OC and QBs Edition - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, Alec Crouthamel, and Craig Epstein recap the second practice of 2026 Rutgers Football spring ball for the Scarlet Knights.

They also spoke with OC / QBs coach Kirk Ciarrocca and the two competitors in the quarterback battle in AJ Surace and Dylan Lonergan.

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00:00 Spring Practice Insights

06:07 Kirk Ciarrocca’s Perspective on Quarterbacks

15:59 Offensive Development and Player Dynamics

28:07 Innovative Offense Strategies

31:30 Utilizing Running Backs in the Passing Game

33:05 The Evolution of Tight End Usage

35:42 Coaching Dynamics and Player Development

38:14 Quarterback Competition and Future Prospects

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