Rutgers Football star RB Antwan Raymond to return in 2026

With the transfer portal fully open and in business on Friday, Rutgers Football got some good news for the future.

Scarlet Knights star running back Antwan Raymond announced he will return to the program in 2026 on social media.

On the heels of fellow standout Ian Strong entering the transfer portal for his final year, Raymond returns for his true junior year to anchor Rutgers’ running game after a breakout sophomore campaign.

Raymond won the Jon Cornish Trophy in 2025 as the top Canadian college football player, beating out teammate Jett Elad and three other semifinalists.

The upcoming true junior celebrated a breakout season in 2025, finishing third in the Big Ten with 1,241 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 244 carries. He also notched career numbers in the passing game with 18 receptions for 225 yards and two scores, both coming on deep passes of 48 and 46 yards.

Following the season, Raymond was also named one of ten semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back. He reached the 100-yard mark four times, including a 240-yard performance in a win over Maryland on a program record-tying 41 carries. He ran for 105 yards in the fourth quarter alone, and was named the Doak Walker Running Back of the Week.

Raymond also earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors, with his rushing yards ranking eighth-most in a season in Scarlet Knights history. His conference recognition marked the third straight year a Rutgers running back earned All-Big Ten honors, joining Kyle Monangai in 2023 and 2024.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder joined the Scarlet Knights a year ahead of time, reclassifying from the class of 2025 to 2024 after his high school, Clearwater International Academy in Florida, announced it would be closing its doors following his junior season. Having committed to Rutgers in April of 2024, he opted to join the program that summer, rather than find a new high school for his senior year.

With Raymond announcing his return, the Scarlet Knights have locked in two starting offensive linemen coming back, as well as the bell-cow running back for Kirk Ciarrocca and Damiere Shaw in 2026.