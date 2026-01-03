Rutgers Football star wideout KJ Duff to return in 2026

After receiving some bad news earlier in the week with Ian Strong entering the Transfer Portal, Rutgers Football fans got some more good news, as wide receiver KJ Duff took to social media to announce he’s returning to the Scarlet Knights in 2026.

Duff returns after a breakout second-year campaign, on the same day his teammate and fellow true sophomore Antwan Raymond also pledged his return to the team.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound wide receiver hails from Riverhead, New York, and attended St. Anthony’s High School before enrolling with the Scarlet Knights as a member of the 2024 recruiting class.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!

The Scarlet Knights put up one heck of a fight in the recruitment of Duff, fighting off a long list of schools featuring the likes of Maryland, Miami, North Carolina, Texas A&M, and many others for the Top 170-ranked recruit in the country. He was the top-ranked commit in the class according to On3 and Rivals’ recruiting rankings in 2024.

In his first season with the Scarlet Knights in 2024, Duff was mostly a rotational receiver, up until late in the season when he became a starter for the last three games of the season. He hauled in 27 receptions for 425 yards and one touchdown.

A year later, he emerged into one of the Big Ten Conference’s best receivers, hauling 60 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. The 1,084 yards was good for the third most in the Big Ten this season, just behind Makai Lemon and Jeremiah Smith, while also producing multiple viral highlight-reel catches against Norfolk State and Penn State.

He becomes the fourth Rutgers player to announce their return to the program, joining offensive linemen Tyler Needham and Kwabena Asamoah, and Raymond at running back.

Now Duff still has two years of eligibility left, but with his frame, athleticism, and his eye-popping catch ability, he could potentially leave a year early for the NFL if he can repeat what he did in 2025. Only time will tell.