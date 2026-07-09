The Knight Report
Rutgers Football Summer Preview Series: Boston College Eagles Edition - TKR Pod
In this episode of The Knight Report podcast host Mike is joined by AJ Black of Locked On Boston College to talk all things Boston College Football ahead of their matchup versus Rutgers later this Fall.
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The Knight Report Podcast Chapter List
- 0:00 – Intro & Guest Welcome: AJ Black of Lockdown Boston College
- 2:00 – State of the BC Program After a 2-10 Season
- 5:00 – Coaching Staff Overhaul & Bill O’Brien as His Own OC
- 9:00 – Dylan Lonergan: What Went Wrong in 2025
- 13:00 – Massive Offensive Turnover: Skill Positions & O-Line
- 17:00 – Mason McKenzie: The Division II QB Bet
- 22:00 – Kaelan Chudzinski & the Tight End Room
- 27:00 – Edge Rush Rebuild: From Zero Pressure to Real Talent
- 31:00 – Back Seven: Injuries, Linebackers & Secondary Reset
- 39:00 – The Red Bandana Game: The Story of Wells Crowther
- 43:00 – Game Day Tips for Rutgers Fans in Chestnut Hill
- 45:30 – BC Win Total: Over/Under 3.5 Discussion
- 47:00 – Week 2 Spread Prediction: Who Gets Favored?
- 48:00 – BC Basketball & Luke Murray Hire
- 49:00 – Outro & Where to Find Lockdown Boston College
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