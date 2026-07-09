Rutgers Football Summer Preview Series: Boston College Eagles Edition - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast host Mike is joined by AJ Black of Locked On Boston College to talk all things Boston College Football ahead of their matchup versus Rutgers later this Fall.

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The Knight Report Podcast Chapter List

0:00 – Intro & Guest Welcome: AJ Black of Lockdown Boston College

2:00 – State of the BC Program After a 2-10 Season

5:00 – Coaching Staff Overhaul & Bill O’Brien as His Own OC

9:00 – Dylan Lonergan : What Went Wrong in 2025

: What Went Wrong in 2025 13:00 – Massive Offensive Turnover: Skill Positions & O-Line

17:00 – Mason McKenzie : The Division II QB Bet

: The Division II QB Bet 22:00 – Kaelan Chudzinski & the Tight End Room

& the Tight End Room 27:00 – Edge Rush Rebuild: From Zero Pressure to Real Talent

31:00 – Back Seven: Injuries, Linebackers & Secondary Reset

39:00 – The Red Bandana Game: The Story of Wells Crowther

43:00 – Game Day Tips for Rutgers Fans in Chestnut Hill

45:30 – BC Win Total: Over/Under 3.5 Discussion

47:00 – Week 2 Spread Prediction: Who Gets Favored?

48:00 – BC Basketball & Luke Murray Hire

49:00 – Outro & Where to Find Lockdown Boston College

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