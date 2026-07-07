Rutgers Football Summer Preview Series: UMass Minutemen Edition - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel are joined by Christian McCollum of Minuteman Command to talk all things UMass Football ahead of the matchup later this Fall.

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The Knight Report Podcast Chapter List

0:00 – Intro & Guest Welcome: Christian McCollum of Minuteman Command

2:30 – Year One Under Joe Harasymiak : What Went Wrong

: What Went Wrong 6:00 – Quarterback Chaos & Injury Decimation

9:00 – Joining the MAC: Did It Affect the Season?

12:00 – Biggest Losses from the Roster

15:00 – NIL Investment & High-End Transfer Additions

18:00 – Pop Watson : The Hometown Star

: The Hometown Star 21:30 – Joe Griffin & TY Harding : Receiver Room Breakdown

& : Receiver Room Breakdown 25:00 – Biggest Strength on the Roster

27:30 – Offensive Line Overhaul & New OC from Bowling Green

30:30 – Biggest Weaknesses & Question Marks

33:00 – UMass Win Total: Over 2.5 or Over 4.5?

35:00 – The Rutgers Game Line: 30.5 Discussion

37:00 – Future Series & BC Week Two Preview

38:00 – What Rutgers Fans Should Watch For in the Opener

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