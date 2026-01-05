Rutgers Football OL Taj White to enter Transfer Portal

Rutgers Football offensive lineman Taj White announced his intentions on Monday afternoon to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons in Piscataway, sources tell On3’s Hayes Fawcett and Pete Nakos.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Jersey City, New Jersey native committed to the Scarlet Knights as a member of the 2022 recruiting class over offers from the likes of Boston College, Maryland, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and several others.

In his first year at Rutgers back in 2022, White would go on to redshirt after appearing in no games. After that he would appear in 34 games over the next three seasons, making 20 starts at both guard and tackle. This past season, he earned the starting right tackle job out of training camp and started all 11 games at the position.

According to PFF, he posted a 66.9 overall grade, with a 72.5 run block grade and a 54.0 pass block grade. The blocking grades were the second lowest among all of the Scarlet Knights starting offensive linemen. He also allowed a team-high 15 pressures and four sacks on the season.

White will have one year of eligbility remaining to play elsewhere.